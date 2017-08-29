Cowboys-Texans game canceled because Houston players can return home

A young fan holds up a sign during the MLB game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers in St. Petersburg, FL, on Aug. 28. The Astros moves their three-game home series to St. Petersburg because of floods. (Source: AP/ C. O'Meara)

The Houston-Dallas preseason game on Thursday has been moved to the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium. (Source: AP/LN Otero)

LSU-BYU will play on Saturday in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. (Source: AP/Robb Carr)

(RNN) - The Cowboys-Texans preseason game scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. The NFL reconsidered the decision to play the game in Arlington, TX, because the Texans are able to return home to their families sooner than expected.

The Texans management said their Week 1 opening game will be played at NRG Stadium as planned.

More than 40,000 tickets to the game have been sold with all proceeds going to the Houston relief efforts. Purchasers can have their money back if they want, or donate it. The McNair family, which owns the Texans, will donate an amount equal to the amount that would have been made from ticket sales.

Other sports events that have been affected:

The Houston Astros began a three-game series with the Texas Rangers in St. Petersburg, FL, on Tuesday night.

Rice's football team, which began the season with a loss to Stanford in Australia, flew back to Dallas instead of all the way home to Houston. The Owls are sharing facilities on the TCU campus and have a week off before they play again, a road game at UTEP.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

TUESDAY AUG. 29-THURSDAY AUG. 31

Astros play Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL

The Astros are playing their three-game series against the Texas Rangers in St. Petersburg, FL. The team may stay around to play a three-game "home" series against the New York Mets in Tropicana Field starting on Friday, Sept.1. If the Astros play both series in Florida, they will end up playing 19 games straight games away from home.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1

Richmond, Sam Houston State game rescheduled for Friday at Baylor

FCS heavyweights Sam Houston State and Richmond will play on Friday, Sept. 1 in Waco, TX, on the home field of Baylor University.

Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET).

Hurricane Harvey forced the rescheduling because of widespread flooding in the Houston area. Sam Houston State, which is in nearby Huntsville, TX, closed its campus until Sept. 5.

SHSU is ranked No. 3 in the STATS FCS preseason poll; Richmond is No. 7.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2

LSU-BYU Advocare Texas Kickoff moved to Superdome

The Advocare Texas Kickoff between LSU and BYU has been moved to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. It was originally set for NRG Stadium in Houston.

The game will be played at 8:30 p.m. CT (9:30 p.m. ET) and will be broadcast live on ESPN.

LSU is refunding tickets and parking passes to the game at NRG Stadium in Houston - they will be processed and refunded by the outlet where it was purchased, including the schools, Lonestar Sports & Entertainment and Ticketmaster.

Tickets to the game in New Orleans are now on sale throuhg ticketmaster.com. LSU’s ticket off can be reached at www.lsutix.net or 225-578-2184.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 3

LSU home soccer match vs. Houston Cougars has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

