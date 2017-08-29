Harvey scrambles professional, college sports schedules

The Houston-Dallas preseason game on Thursday has been moved to the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium. (Source: AP/LN Otero)

LSU-BYU will play on Saturday in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. (Source: AP/Robb Carr)

(RNN) - Severe weather in East Texas and along the Gulf Coast has forced MLB, as well as college and pro football games to relocate and reschedule.

Rice's football team, which began the season with a loss to Stanford in Australia, flew back to Dallas instead of all the way home to Houston. The Owls are sharing facilities on the TCU campus and have a week off before they play again, a road game at UTEP.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

TUESDAY AUG. 29-THURSDAY AUG. 31

Astros play Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL

The Astros play their three-game series against the Texas Rangers in St. Petersburg, FL. The team may stay around to play a three-game "home" series against the New York Mets in Tropicana Field starting on Friday, Sept.1. If the Astros play both series in Florida, they will end up playing 19 games straight games away from home.

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

Cowboys-Texans game relocated to AT&T Stadium

Thursday’s scheduled preseason game between Dallas and Houston has been moved to the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET).

The game was originally scheduled for NRG Stadium, which is not damaged as yet, but there is severe flooding nearby.

The Texans have been practicing at the Cowboys’ facilities in Frisco, TX, after they chose not to fly back to Houston after last weekend’s game with the Saints in New Orleans.

The Texans are scheduled to open the season on Sept. 10 at NRG Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The NFL and the Texans are monitoring the situation, though no decision to relocate the game has yet been made.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1

Richmond, Sam Houston State game rescheduled for Friday at Baylor

FCS heavyweights Sam Houston State and Richmond will play on Friday, Sept. 1 in Waco, TX, on the home field of Baylor University.

Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET).

Hurricane Harvey forced the rescheduling because of widespread flooding in the Houston area. Sam Houston State, which is in nearby Huntsville, TX, closed its campus until Sept. 5.

SHSU is ranked No. 3 in the STATS FCS preseason poll; Richmond is No. 7.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2

LSU-BYU Advocare Texas Kickoff moved to Superdome

The Advocare Texas Kickoff between LSU and BYU has been moved to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. It was originally set for NRG Stadium in Houston.

The game will be played at 8:30 p.m. CT (9:30 p.m. ET) and will be broadcast live on ESPN.

LSU is refunding tickets and parking passes to the Houston game beginning immediately, and is working with Advocare Texas Officials to set up ticket sales for the event.

LSU’s ticket off can be reached at www.lsutix.net or 225-578-2184.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 3

LSU home soccer match vs. Houston Cougars has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.