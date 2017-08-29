Ky. Air National Guard sending second deployment to Texas for Harvey relief operations

Devastation is sweeping across Texas as a result of Hurricane Harvey, and some of WAVE Country's finest are lending a helping hand. (Source: Michael Flynn/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Air National guard is sending more help to Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Forty-six additional guardsmen will deploy from Louisville's KY Air Guard Base on Tuesday.

The airmen will assist with rescues and aeromedical evacuations.

Part of the deployment includes an assessment team that will evaluate George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. The will check out the condition of the airport and decide to what extent it can support relief operations.

Others will establish an airfield to facilitate medical evacuations and incoming shipments of supplies.

“We expect to be operational within a few hours of landing in Houston,” Col. Bruce Bancroft said. “Our first task will be to facilitate the aeromedical evacuation of patients. To make that happen, we will be offloading one C-5 aircraft that’s bringing in the equipment and personnel for a DASF, or Disaster Aeromedical Staging Facility.”

The Kentucky guardsmen who arrived in Texas on Sunday are conducting airfield operations at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston and rescue missions in Pearland and Friendswood, Texas.

“We have 12 Airmen who went out in motorboats this morning, patrolling in Pearland and Friendswood looking for ‘opportune rescues’ — people who are trapped in their homes or on rooftops because of the flooding,” Maj. Aaron Zamora, director of operations for the Kentucky Air Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron said. “Once the residents are safely in the boats, our Airmen are providing medical care if needed and transporting them to the nearest shelter.”

