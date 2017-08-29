Vontae Davis becomes newest addition to Colts' injury list

By MICHAEL MAROTAP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis is listed as week to week after coach Chuck Pagano said he was diagnosed with a "pretty significant" groin injury.

Davis was injured in Saturday at Pittsburgh. He missed practice Monday to get a second opinion.

On Tuesday, Pagano said Davis did not need surgery. And although he didn't provide a timetable for Davis' return, Pagano's wording usually indicates a player will miss multiple weeks.

The addition of Davis to the injury list is yet another complication with cut-downs looming Saturday.

Andrew Luck has not yet been activated, starting center Ryan Kelly is out following foot surgery and now the Colts' top defensive player is out, too.

