WAVE 3 News Editorial - August 29, 2017: Character Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There are 26 hate groups in Indiana, 23 in Kentucky, and 917 in the United States, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a group that fights hate in their advocacy work.

Hate is a four-letter word we should strike from our tongue and our actions. If we truly see people and speak to them, we accept them. Fortunately, there are more character people in our world than hateful people.

Over 70,000 groups have already signed up to participate in the fourth annual Character Day on September 13. The global conversation that day will focus on developing and improving positive character traits like empathy, honesty, humility, kindness, and social responsibility.

Take time that day and beyond to live in someone else's experience. Take time to hold a door, say thank you, make eye contact. Speak the truth, spread no gossip, give of your time.

Respect yourself - and others.

