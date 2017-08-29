Congressman Comer visits with Young Professions of Hopkins Co. - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Congressman Comer visits with Young Professions of Hopkins Co.

Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

Kentucky Congressman James Comer hit the road Tuesday across the state, speaking to different groups of people.

We caught up with him in Madisonville at a Young Professionals of Hopkins County meeting Tuesday afternoon. 

Comer talked about what it takes to be a leader and the importance of networking. He also talked about having a positive attitude in the workplace. 

The young professionals get together once a month and were happy to host Congressman Comer.

