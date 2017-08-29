Congressman Comer visits with Young Professions of Hopkins Co.

Kentucky Congressman James Comer hit the road Tuesday across the state, speaking to different groups of people.

We caught up with him in Madisonville at a Young Professionals of Hopkins County meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Comer talked about what it takes to be a leader and the importance of networking. He also talked about having a positive attitude in the workplace.

Spoke to the Hopkins County Young Professionals in Madisonville about developing leadership skills for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/LpUZB1Ks9U — James Comer (@KYComer) August 29, 2017

The young professionals get together once a month and were happy to host Congressman Comer.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.