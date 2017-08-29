Congressman Comer visits with Young Professions of Hopkins Co.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics ranked the top-paying jobs in all 50 states. This is the most recent data, gathered in May 2016 and released in 2017.More >>
Support for Hurricane Harvey survivors continues in a big way from Kentucky, including a vow of long term support from the Presbyterian Church USA.More >>
Forty-six additional guardsmen will deploy from Louisville's KY Air Guard Base on Tuesday.More >>
The pursuit started in Shelby County after an officer noticed a stolen truck in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 near the 41 mike marker, according to Kentucky State Police. The chase continued into Lexington.More >>
Mayor Greg Fischer celebrated success in west Louisville Monday night.More >>
