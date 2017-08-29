Crew to attempt removal of mysterious object from beach

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) - Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.
WJAR-TV reports the head of the East Beach Association says a crew will begin excavating the metal object from the ocean floor in Westerly on Thursday with the hope of removing it intact.
The object was located about 10 feet (3 meters) offshore at low tide. It has puzzled beachgoers since it was discovered earlier this month. It has eight stainless steel legs and is capped with concrete.
Plans to uproot the object were recently canceled due to deteriorating conditions on the beach.
