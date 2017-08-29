Woman accused of driving high with unrestrained child in car

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Henryville, Indiana woman is facing charges in Louisville for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs with a baby in the car.

Karissa Mousty, 25, was arrested late Monday night near the intersection of South Preston Street and East Broadway.

Mousty told officers she had smoked marijuana that was possibly laced with spice, a police report stated.

Police found a small child in the backseat who was not properly restrained.

The child's mother arrived at the scene a short time later to pick the child up.

Mousty appeared in court on Tuesday to face charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, failure to use a child restraint device, driving under the influence and operating on a suspended or revoked license.

She was released on home incarceration and ordered to go back to court in September.

