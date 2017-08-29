Elliott appeal to NFL over domestic case headed for 2nd day

NEW YORK (AP) - Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott's appeal of his six-game suspension for domestic violence is headed for a second day with no timeline for completion of the hearing.
The appeal before arbitrator Harold Henderson is held at an undisclosed location. The NFL suspended its 2016 rushing leader after concluding he was physically abusive toward his then-girlfriend in Ohio last summer. Prosecutors declined to pursue the case.
The league's letter detailing the suspension also noted video of Elliott pulling down a woman's shirt and exposing her breast during a St. Patrick's Day parade in Dallas. The NFL said it wasn't considered in the six-game ban, but indicated a pattern of poor behavior.
Elliott, who had 1,631 yards rushing as a rookie, made his only appearance of the preseason last week at home against Oakland.
___
More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
A marijuana store on Main Street is causing a divide in the quirky tourist town of Talkeetna, AlaskaMore >>
A marijuana store on Main Street is causing a divide in the quirky tourist town of Talkeetna, AlaskaMore >>
NASA says it may soon have the capability to send astronauts to the International Space Station from U.S. soil for the first time since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011More >>
NASA says it may soon have the capability to send astronauts to the International Space Station from U.S. soil for the first time since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011More >>
The crippled city of Houston is anxiously watching dams and levees to see if they hold until the rain stopsMore >>
The crippled city of Houston is anxiously watching dams and levees to see if they hold until the rain stopsMore >>
The crippled city of Houston is anxiously watching dams and levees to see if they hold until the rain stopsMore >>
The crippled city of Houston is anxiously watching dams and levees to see if they hold until the rain stopsMore >>
The crippled city of Houston is anxiously watching dams and levees to see if they hold until the rain stopsMore >>
The crippled city of Houston is anxiously watching dams and levees to see if they hold until the rain stopsMore >>
A highly provocative missile test that flew over close U.S. ally Japan has shattered Trump administration hopes that North Korea was dialing down tensionsMore >>
A highly provocative missile test that flew over close U.S. ally Japan has shattered Trump administration hopes that North Korea was dialing down tensionsMore >>
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed that police Sgt. Steve Perez has died after he became trapped in his patrol car as he was driving to work.More >>
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed that police Sgt. Steve Perez has died after he became trapped in his patrol car as he was driving to work.More >>
President Donald Trump arrives in Texas to get briefed on recovery efforts after Harvey lashed the state's coast and flooded Houston.More >>
President Donald Trump arrives in Texas to get briefed on recovery efforts after Harvey lashed the state's coast and flooded Houston.More >>
Houston-area residents who lost their pets in the scramble to escape Harvey flooding can stop by a shelter to see if the animals have been foundMore >>
Houston-area residents who lost their pets in the scramble to escape Harvey flooding can stop by a shelter to see if the animals have been foundMore >>