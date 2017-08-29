Dare to Care's Community Kitchen celebrates milestone

After just four years in service, Dare to Care's Community Kitchen celebrated a milestone Tuesday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dare to Care's Community Kitchen hit a milestone Tuesday morning.

They served their one millionth meal!

When Community Kitchen first opened in 2013, they served 1,500 meals a week.

Now, in 2017, they serve 1,500 meals a day to at risk youth in Louisville.

"That's a pretty big accomplishment," Dare to Care Food Bank's Executive Director Brian Riendeau said.

"But maybe more important than meals, we were able to create 1 million opportunities. Opportunities to connect at risk youth with programming designed to improve their chances of becoming sufficient, independent members of our society."

There was a small ceremony Tuesday and the kitchen was presented with a thank you picture from children.

