Body of woman found in car pulled out of Ohio River

Police were called to the Greenwood boat ramp at Riverview Park at 8 p.m. (Source: James Thomas/WAVE 3 News)

The body of a woman was found inside a car emergency crews pulled from the Ohio River Tuesday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The body of a woman was found inside a car emergency crews pulled from the Ohio River Tuesday night.

Police were first called to the Greenwood boat ramp at Riverview Park at 8 p.m.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

They found a vehicle submerged in the river. Witnesses said a person was in the car.

Crews attempted a water rescue, but divers with PRP and Louisville Fire were not able to immediately locate anyone.

Around 11:30 p.m., the car was pulled from the river.

Officials found a woman's body inside.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation.

It is still unclear what caused the vehicle to go into the water.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.