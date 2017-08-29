Rescuers called after witnesses see person drive into Ohio River

Police were called to the Greenwood boat ramp at Riverview Park at 8 p.m. (Source: James Thomas/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews thought they were heading to a water rescue on the Ohio River Tuesday night, but things are still up in the air.

They found a vehicle submerged in the river. Witnesses said a person was in the car.

However divers with PRP and Louisville Fire were not able to immediately locate anyone inside the car.

LMPD's Third Division, Homicide Unit and River Patrol are waiting for the car to be pulled from the river to continue their investigation.

It is unclear what caused the vehicle to go into the water.

