Rescuers called to pull person from car in Ohio River

This is a breaking news story. We will update it as we learn more information. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Crews are working to rescue a person who may be in a car that drove into the Ohio River on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the Greenwood boat ramp at Riverview Park at 8 p.m.

They found a vehicle submerged in the river. Witnesses said a person was in the car, but police have not confirmed that yet.

It's unclear what caused the vehicle to go into the water.

WAVE 3 News has a crew headed to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

