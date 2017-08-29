Fully electric tractor trailer concept cab unveiled

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - Cummins unveiled its next generation of energy-diverse products in Columbus, Indiana Tuesday morning.

Among them, the new fully electric, class 7 demonstration Urban Hauler Tractor cab.

The truck can get over 30 miles per gallon.

It only takes an hour to charge and can go 100 miles on a single charge.

It can hit speeds 25 to 35 percent faster than an 11 to 12 liter vehicle of equivalent size.

The semi also features an all-round mirror camera view, lane assist feature, and a shorter front end to increase visibility.

