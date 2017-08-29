High school football games being rescheduled for weather

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Several high school football games are being rescheduled due to the forecast for rain on Friday.

>> Touch Down Friday Night

The following games will be played on Thursday:

Western at Butler

Fern Creek at Central

Doss at Male

PRP at Eastern

Collins at Ballard

This list will be updated as information comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.