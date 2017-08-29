High school football games being rescheduled for weather

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Several high school football games are being rescheduled due to the forecast for rain on Friday.
The following games will be played on Thursday:
Western at Butler
Fern Creek at Central
Doss at Male
PRP at Eastern
Collins at Ballard
This list will be updated as information comes into the newsroom.
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.