Many high school football games moving to Thursday to avoid the rain

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What is shaping up as a rainy Friday night, has many high school's moving this weeks football games to Thursday night.
It could be a light schedule this week on Touchdown Friday Night.
Here are the games that have been moved so far:
Western at Butler 7 p.m.
Fern Creek at Central 7:30 p.m.
Doss at Male 7:30 p.m.
PRP at Eastern 7 p.m.
Collins at Ballard 7 p.m.
North Bullitt at Jeffersontown 7 p.m.
Seneca at Moore 7 p.m.
It's a list that could keep growing.
