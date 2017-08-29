Many high school football games moving to Thursday to avoid the - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Many high school football games moving to Thursday to avoid the rain

By Kent Taylor, Sports Director
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What is shaping up as a rainy Friday night, has many high school's moving this weeks football games to Thursday night. 

It could be a light schedule this week on Touchdown Friday Night.

Here are the games that have been moved so far:

Western at Butler    7 p.m.

Fern Creek at Central   7:30 p.m.

Doss at Male      7:30 p.m.

PRP at Eastern    7 p.m.

Collins at Ballard  7 p.m.

North Bullitt at Jeffersontown   7 p.m.

Seneca at Moore      7 p.m.

It's a list that could keep growing. 

