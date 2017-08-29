Many high school football games moving to Thursday to avoid the rain

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What is shaping up as a rainy Friday night, has many high school's moving this weeks football games to Thursday night.

It could be a light schedule this week on Touchdown Friday Night.

Here are the games that have been moved so far:

Western at Butler 7 p.m.

Fern Creek at Central 7:30 p.m.

Doss at Male 7:30 p.m.

PRP at Eastern 7 p.m.

Collins at Ballard 7 p.m.

North Bullitt at Jeffersontown 7 p.m.

Seneca at Moore 7 p.m.

It's a list that could keep growing.

(Copyright WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)