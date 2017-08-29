Major aquarium likely headed to southern Indiana

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - A 200,000 square foot aquarium and dinosaur park is likely heading to southern Indiana.

Ed Dana is a Louisville businessman behind the project. After a lack of support from the city, Dana turned to Harrison County, Indiana.

"I feel very proud, very excited," Dana said. "I believe that we do have a deal, but it has to go through the public and get the right approvals."

The county's three commissioners all back the project but it still needs approval from the county council.

Kenny Saulman is the commission's chair.

"My jaw kind of d ropped a little bit," Saulman said of hearing the plan.

Dana worked with the county for three months.

"We don't have near as big a tax base as we need to help people keep their property taxes low," Saulman said.

Dana does not have an exact location picked out. He said the impact would be regional.

"They're all coming in to spend money," Dana said. "Tourists, that's what they do."

The county still has not released its incentives package.

Dana said the park is already more than 50 percent funded and would likely employ 300 people or more.

"With the amount of jobs he's talking, I don't think it's going to be a hard sell," Saulman said.

Dana and the county will release more specifics, including a timeline for the project, at a public meeting on Sept. 5.

He is also looking for state help on road widening to support the number of visitors.

