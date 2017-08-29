Thank you WAVE Country! The Harvey Relief Telethon raised more than $91,000

The money raised will support relief efforts by the Red Cross in areas affected by Hurricane Harvey. (Source: NBC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE Country has a big heart, and Tuesday's Harvey Relief telethon supporting the Red Cross proved it.

Together we raised $91,112 in just four hours!

WAVE linked up with WHAS and WLKY to raise a total of $186,362 for the Red Cross Tuesday night.

If you missed the telethon but would like to donate to meet the urgent needs of Hurricane Harvey victims, click or tap here.

