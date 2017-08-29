Group protests Ai Weiwei art installation in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) - Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei (eye way-way) is getting some local opposition to his planned public art project in New York City.
The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2wmgpVm ) reports the Washington Square Association is protesting Ai's proposed installation in the park's archway.
The association's president says the "installation sets a dangerous precedent that one of New York City's most recognized monuments and pieces of art can be decorated and co-opted for four months at a time."
Community members say it will disrupt the annual holiday tree lighting.
Ai's city-wide art installation opening in October is entitled "Good Fences Make Good Neighbors." It was commissioned by the Public Art Fund and focuses on borders and immigration.
The Fund plans to meet with the community board Sept. 6 to respond to questions.
