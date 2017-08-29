Bank creates scholarship fund for Simmons College

Simmons College is one of only two HBCU in Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A bank decided to invest in students at one of Kentucky's only Historically Black Colleges, Simmons College.

MainSource Bank committed $20,000 to help fund scholarships over the next four years.

Some of the first recipients were recognized Tuesday night.

"It means a lot to me," scholarship recipient Jalen Summers said. "The money will go to my books and everything."

Simmons is one of just two Historically Black Colleges in Kentucky.

The other is Kentucky State University in Frankfort.

