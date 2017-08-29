Amazon gives students a big surprise - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Amazon gives students a big surprise

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Amazon provided a STEM surprise for one local school Tuesday.

Students at Olmsted Academy North were surprised with a new Makerspace, courtesy of Amazon.

The $10,000 donation includes a 3-D Printer, Bloxels, fire tablets and other learning tools.

