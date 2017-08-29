Kentucky Air National Guard sends more airmen to Houston

90 tons of equipment to help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts was loaded onto two C-17s. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After Sunday's deployment of 18 guardsmen, the Kentucky Air National Guard deployed 49 additional people to Houston on Tuesday.

The bags are packed, and the equipment too, for this short-notice trip to Houston for dozens of guardsmen.

"I've got a picture of my wife and my dog," Sgt. Robert Paulsen said.

He says it is his first time responding to a disaster like Harvey.

"We don't know how long we'll be gone for. I ran out to Walmart and grabbed some granola bars and almonds."

There is no doubt a lot of uncertainty involved in responding to this contingency response mission.

"I'm a little nervous but I'm also pretty excited to go down and help out," Sgt. Paulsen said.

41 additional guardsmen are heading to help, on top of 8 they already deployed earlier on Tuesday. The group is made up of some fresh faces and some who bring years of experience to this mission.

"The thing about being in the guard, there is a lot of what we call 'old heads' that are still here," Lt. Col. Steven Campbell said. "That have been around for many, many years, so I've been here for 20 years."

Lt. Col. Campbell explained that for missions like these, they train to be focused but also flexible on their plans.

The guardsmen have a rough picture of what they are going to be doing in Houston, but that could change at any time depending on the needs of the community they are serving.

"We've been ready to go when the talks started," Lt. Col Campbell said. "We're anxious to just get there now."

With 90 tons of equipment loaded onto two C-17s, the group went on their way to America's fourth largest city.

"It's like the football player that practices all week and is ready to play on Friday night," Lt. Col. Campbell said. "It's game time for us."

