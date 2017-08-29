Bundy throws 1-hitter, streaking Orioles beat Seattle 4-0

Houston-area residents who lost their pets in the scramble to escape Harvey flooding can stop by a shelter to see if the animals have been foundMore >>
Houston-area residents who lost their pets in the scramble to escape Harvey flooding can stop by a shelter to see if the animals have been foundMore >>
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is again praising the federal government's response to HarveyMore >>
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is again praising the federal government's response to HarveyMore >>
Officials in Houston are working to pump out water from one of its water treatment plants, which has been submerged by rainfall from HarveyMore >>
Officials in Houston are working to pump out water from one of its water treatment plants, which has been submerged by rainfall from HarveyMore >>
Officials in Houston are working to pump out water from one of its water treatment plants, which has been submerged by rainfall from HarveyMore >>
Officials in Houston are working to pump out water from one of its water treatment plants, which has been submerged by rainfall from HarveyMore >>
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire departments had received nearly 6,000 calls for rescues and had rescued more than 1,000 people.More >>
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire departments had received nearly 6,000 calls for rescues and had rescued more than 1,000 people.More >>