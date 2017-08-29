Owner looking for driver after dog killed in hit-and-run

A Dayton, KY, mother is trying to track down the man who killed her dog. She said he ran the dog over and kept going, and it was all caught on video.

The video shows the dog dart out onto 4th Street and the driver plows over it then keeps going.

"The truck stopped rolls up his window and takes off instead of calling anybody or saying, 'hey, this dog's hurt. I need to get help,'" said Sammantha Waller, the owner of the black lab named Bella.

Waller's neighbor, Marsha Kilgore watched it happened.

She said she screamed for the man to stop his truck.

"I saw the dog walk a couple steps then it just fell," Kilgore said.



Bella has been apart of Waller's family for the past six years.

Waller said she got out of the gate when her daughter opened the door on Monday. When Bella crossed the street that is when she was hit.

"They said that they heard her screaming down there all the way up on this block because she was so hurt," she said.



They had to put Bella down on Monday because of her injuries.

Police came out to try to locate the driver, but did not find him.

The Dayton chief said there isn't much they can do. The driver will not face any charges because the dog was not on a leash.

Waller said she understands that she is at fault, but she just wished the driver would have handled it differently.

"Be humane don't leave a dog or any animal out there. It's just like a person. That was part of our family you hit and left her there hurt," she said.

She is asking her neighbors to help identify the driver in the truck.

"I just want him to own up to it and tell us, 'hey it was me. I'm sorry.' I just want him to know next time something like this happens you call and tell somebody. You don't just leave it there to die," Waller said.

