Ballard grad rescued during Harvey

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For two days, Hurricane Harvey had kept Dalton Clark penned up in his Alvin, Texas apartment.

The 18-year-old Ballard graduate had just arrived a couple weeks earlier to play baseball for the community college.

Once the rain subsided Saturday night, Dalton and a friend decided they could finally get out and drive about 25 minutes to watch the big title fight.

But when the fight had ended, they learned Harvey still had a lot of punch left.

Torrential rain caused Dalton to hit a median, flattening a tire. By the time he started to change it, the water rapidly rose from a few inches deep.

"It was about knee deep and we got a ride to a gas station and had to sit there for about a day," Dalton said.

Dalton's phone nearly out of power, his father back in Louisville told him to conserve his battery, and that he would call police.

"And that's when I made the call to police," Mike Clark told WAVE 3 News. "They said they're about 176th in line and we're not going to be able to get to the 175 ahead of them.

"You can imagine the emotions, definitely a lot of prayers and hoping that they would get through it."

The gas station owner decided to shut down. That meant Dalton and his friend had to stand under the gas pump canopy for several hours of Harvey's downpours.

Then, the break they were hoping for.

"There was a rescue truck and we kind of had to chase it down and ask for a ride and he took us to a shelter," Dalton explained.

Back at home in Louisville, his dad, the Christian Academy baseball coach, and the rest of the family stayed up all night.

"The last contact we had was 'We're being kicked out of the gas station because the guy wanted to go home,' so at that point we're thinking what are they going to do?"

It will be a few days at least before Dalton can return to Alvin and get ready for his now delayed freshman year.

The family will drive down to make sure he gets back on track, including a replacement vehicle.

Mike says he will hug Dalton and scold him for leaving his apartment that night during Harvey.

"They'll definitely have a great story to tell the grandkids."

