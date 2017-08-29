Stanton's 51st ties August HR mark, but Nats beat Marlins

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Washington Nationals Edwin Jackson ducks from a pitch thrown by Miami Marlins starting pitcher Vance Worley during the third inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Washington. Behind...

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Washington Nationals' Trea Turner hits a double against Miami Marlins starting pitcher Vance Worley during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton circles the bases after hitting a solo home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Edwin Jackson (40) during the first inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Au...

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton watches a solo home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Edwin Jackson during the first inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Miami Marlins Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrates his solo home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Edwin Jackson, with teammate Marcell Ozuna (13) during the first inning of a baseball game at Nationals Par...

By BENJAMIN STANDIGAssociated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Giancarlo Stanton tied a major league record with his 18th home run in August, but Anthony Rendon had four RBIs and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 8-3 on Tuesday night.

Stanton hit a long homer in the first inning, his 51st this season, to open the scoring following a 26-minute rain delay. His August output matched the mark set by Rudy York with the Detroit Tigers in 1937. Sammy Sosa set the record for homers in a month when he hit 20 in June 1998, and Stanton has two games left this month to catch the former Cubs slugger.

Stanton added an RBI with a deep sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

Rendon's three-run double in the seventh came after Washington's bullpen thwarted a rally earlier in the inning. Daniel Murphy also had a two-run single.

Nationals starter Edwin Jackson (5-3) allowed three runs - two earned - and six hits over six innings plus four batters.

Washington shortstop Trea Turner went 1 for 4 with a double and a walk in his first game since breaking his right wrist on June 29.

The Nationals, 16-7 since Aug. 6, had five runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings against Vance Worley (2-4). The journeyman surprisingly held Washington to one run over 13 innings in back-to-back wins during the first eight days of August.

Junichi Tazawa allowed Rendon's double and three runs in the seventh. Rendon also added a run-scoring single.

Trailing 5-2 entering the seventh, Miami scored one run on Jackson's throwing error and loaded the bases on Stanton's intentional walk with no outs. Relievers Oliver Perez and Matt Albers ended the threat with two groundballs and a strikeout to help Jackson earn his third win in four starts.

Murphy's two-out single up the middle put Washington ahead 2-1 in the third. Ryan Zimmerman's RBI hit in the fifth ended Worley's outing.

Washington activated Turner from the 60-day disabled list before Tuesday's game. After Stanton's homer, Jackson loaded the bases with two outs on three walks. Turner saved further damage with a full-out dive to his right on Tomas Telis' sinking liner.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: LHP Wei-Yin Chen (left arm fatigue) allowed two hits in 1 2/3 innings during a rehab start with Class A Jupiter.

Nationals: OF Bryce Harper, who hyperextended his left knee on Aug. 12, is "improving," manager Dusty Baker said. Harper is walking without a limp, but hasn't resumed any baseball activities or drills. ... RHP Ryan Madson (finger sprain) will rejoin the team Thursday in Milwaukee and be re-evaluated. ... Washington sent INF Adrian Sanchez to Triple-A Syracuse and moved OF Ryan Raburn (left trapezius strain) to the 60-day DL with Turner returning. ... INF Stephen Drew, out since July 26 with a left abdominal injury, may require a "procedure" that could end his season, Baker said. Drew was moved to the 60-day DL on Monday.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Adam Conley (6-5, 5.17 ERA) allowed five runs and 11 hits in a 10-1 loss to the Nationals on Aug. 9. He'll face the Nationals on Wednesday.

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (10-4, 3.10 ERA) is 1-1 with a 1.29 ERA in four starts since the All-Star break.

