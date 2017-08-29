Prospect Cove affordable housing gets go-ahead

Hundreds turned out for a public meeting at Kentucky Country Day School Tuesday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Planning Commission approved a controversial affordable housing senior complex near Prospect.

Hundreds turned out for a public meeting at Kentucky Country Day School Tuesday night.

It lasted for four hours as both sides made their case.

Prospect Cove is a four-story complex developers want to go in at Timber Ridge Drive and River Road near the Kroger Gas Station.

It is technically in Metro Louisville.

There would be 200 units, nearly all of which would be one bedroom.

After a design change, neighbors still are not happy.

People who live nearby are worried about the size of the complex and the extra influx of people.

"It's two times as big - three times as big as anything around it," Prospect resident Fred Huecker said. "Anything anywhere in Prospect. It's gigantic."

"We need this housing, we need it here," Metro Housing Coalition member Cathy Hinko argued. "It has definitely improved in look."

In the end the Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve the project.

The Prospect mayor has plans to file a lawsuit.

