Could Jackson be even better in 2017?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The numbers were staggering. 51 touchdowns, over 3,500 yards passing and over 1,500 rushing.

Could Lamar Jackson be even better in 2017?

His teammates say yes. Jaylen Smith has seen Jackson progress from an interception on his first college play to a Heisman Trophy winner.

The Cards starting wide receiver sees improvement.

"He can repeat that and go beyond that. It's one thing to do it at 200 pounds last year, knowing 80% of the offense, but when he's 13 to 14 pounds heavier, he's a lot bigger, faster, smarter, stronger, it's unreal to see what he's accomplished in the last year, after he won the Heisman," Smith said. "A lot of people don't see what he's done behind the scenes to get where he's at now, so I think he can do that and then some this year."

Jackson and the #16 Cards kickoff the 2017 season on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. against former UofL quarterback Jeff Brohm and Purdue at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Jackson needs just 69 passing yards to pass Brohm and move into 8th place on UofL's all-time list.

(Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)

