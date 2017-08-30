Man previously arrested for murder recovers veteran's stolen trailer

Bucky Brooks turned in his own nephew for stealing the trailer. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Army Veteran Kenneth Calhoun's trailer was recovered at a home on the 2000 block of Deatsville Road in Shepherdsville on Tuesday morning.

The trailer was stolen Friday.

"Bucky you're my hero," Calhoun said. "You're my hero."

Calhoun was referring to Bucky Brooks.

Brooks was arrested in 2001 for the murder of Bullitt County teenager Jessica Dishon. He was later cleared.

"I know he hasn't looked favorable upon in the past," Calhoun said. "If anybody took the time to get to know him, he's one of the greatest people I've ever met."

Brooks turned in his own nephew, James Brooks for stealing the trailer. It was filled with a Harley Davidson, guns, ammo and Calhoun's military jacket.

Everything except the motorcycle is still missing.

The trailer was taken off the side of I-65. Calhoun said a tire blew, and when he returned to fix it, the trailer was gone.

"Nine times out of 10 these things happen. You never see your belongings again they disappear and they're gone forever," Calhoun said.

Calhoun posted about the theft online and it caught the eye of Bucky Brooks.

Brooks contacted Calhoun online and together they staked out the home on Deatsville Road until police arrived.

"It restored my faith in humanity," Calhoun said. "I was to the point where I was distraught, upset, I couldn't believe the people in this community, the outpouring of support."

