The Latest: All Houston students to get 3 free meals per day

After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.More >>
A shelter in Port Arthur, Texas housing Tropical Storm Harvey evacuees was flooded early Wednesday morning. A video shared on Facebook shows the flooded shelter with evacuees still inside. Nateisha Johnson Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
More than 700 people - and even their pets - are calling Jim McIngvale's two Gallery Furniture stores home for now, until Harvey's floodwaters subside and they can get on with their lives.More >>
According to AAA, gas prices have inched forward four cents in less than a week. That's the largest jump this summer.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
Check out the photos from the severe weather on Wednesday, April 5.More >>
President Donald Trump is pledging that his administration will work tirelessly to help the region recover from the massive flooding and destruction from Hurricane Harvey,.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemia.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
Opening a new era in cancer care, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemiaMore >>
A marijuana store on Main Street is causing a divide in the quirky tourist town of Talkeetna, AlaskaMore >>
NASA says it may soon have the capability to send astronauts to the International Space Station from U.S. soil for the first time since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011More >>
The crippled city of Houston is anxiously watching dams and levees to see if they hold until the rain stopsMore >>
A highly provocative missile test that flew over close U.S. ally Japan has shattered Trump administration hopes that North Korea was dialing down tensionsMore >>
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed that police Sgt. Steve Perez has died after he became trapped in his patrol car as he was driving to work.More >>
President Donald Trump arrives in Texas to get briefed on recovery efforts after Harvey lashed the state's coast and flooded Houston.More >>
