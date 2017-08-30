2 vehicle crash shuts down lanes on I-64 in Louisville

The wreck was reported on I-64 East at Interstate 265 Wednesday morning, according to MetroSafe. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Lanes are shut down on Interstate 64 due to a two-vehicle crash.

The wreck was reported on I-64 East at Interstate 265 Wednesday morning, according to MetroSafe.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.