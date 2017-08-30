Frat adviser says he didn't see events before pledge's death

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). FILE - In this May 15, 2017, file photo, Evelyn Piazza, center, seated with her husband James, right, and son Michael, left, speaks during an interview in New York. The Piazza's talked about Timothy Piazza, 19, a broth...

By MARK SCOLFOROAssociated Press

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - A live-in adviser to a Penn State fraternity has testified he didn't see the alcohol hazing ritual or other events leading to a pledge's death.

Tim Bream took the stand Wednesday on the sixth day of a hearing on whether 16 former frat brothers should stand trial on charges ranging from involuntary manslaughter to hazing. Two other defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing.

Bream said he went to his room after watching the February pledge ceremony at Beta Theta Pi and left for work the next morning without seeing Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. Bream is also the football team's head athletic trainer.

Piazza consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol during a hazing ritual and fell repeatedly, suffering fatal injuries. An ambulance was called the next morning.

