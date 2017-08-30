Lawyer: Penn State frat head unaware pledge was in danger

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). FILE - In this May 15, 2017, file photo, Evelyn Piazza, center, seated with her husband James, right, and son Michael, left, speaks during an interview in New York. The Piazza's talked about Timothy Piazza, 19, a broth...

By MARK SCOLFOROAssociated Press

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - The lawyer for a Penn State fraternity president accused in the death of a pledge after a night of drinking and hazing says his client didn't see anything to make him think the pledge was at risk of dying.

Defense attorney Frank Fina argued at a preliminary hearing Wednesday that there's no evidence that former Beta Theta Pi president Brendan Young acted maliciously the night 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey, was fatally injured.

He says Young's entire exposure to Piazza's drinking lasted only 12 seconds.

But Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller says Young was "in charge of the fraternity" and sent texts afterward indicating he was responsible.

A district judge has to decide whether to send the case against Young and 15 others to trial.

