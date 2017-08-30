Penn State frat house adviser takes stand in pledge's death

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). FILE - In this May 15, 2017, file photo, Evelyn Piazza, center, seated with her husband James, right, and son Michael, left, speaks during an interview in New York. The Piazza's talked about Timothy Piazza, 19, a broth...

By MARK SCOLFOROAssociated Press

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - A live-in adviser to a Penn State fraternity whose members are charged in a pledge's death has taken the stand in the sixth day of their preliminary hearing.

Defense attorneys want to question Tim Bream about what he knew about events leading up to the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Bream is also the football team's head athletic trainer. He was in the Beta Theta Pi house the night in February that Piazza consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol during a hazing ritual and fell repeatedly, suffering fatal injuries.

Eighteen frat members face charges ranging from involuntary manslaughter to alcohol violations in his death. Two defendants waived a preliminary hearing.

The fraternity has been shut down by the university.

