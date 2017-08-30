Common, filthy food habits linked to high levels of bacteria

A dog missing ears and covered with scars was one of five found living in deplorable conditions at the home of a man suspected of dog fighting, according to Louisville Metro police.More >>
A dog missing ears and covered with scars was one of five found living in deplorable conditions at the home of a man suspected of dog fighting, according to Louisville Metro police.More >>
In a new study from Clemson University researchers found seven common food practices that increase the spread of bacteria.More >>
In a new study from Clemson University researchers found seven common food practices that increase the spread of bacteria.More >>
Police were called to the Greenwood boat ramp at Riverview Park at 8 p.m.More >>
Police were called to the Greenwood boat ramp at Riverview Park at 8 p.m.More >>
Army Veteran Kenneth Calhoun's trailer was recovered with the help of a man previously convicted of murder.More >>
Army Veteran Kenneth Calhoun's trailer was recovered with the help of a man previously convicted of murder.More >>
There is not an exact location picked out, but developers believe the impact would be regional.More >>
There is not an exact location picked out, but developers believe the impact would be regional.More >>