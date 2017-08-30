Common, filthy food habits linked to high levels of bacteria

Blowing out candles on a cake, transfers 14,000 times more bacteria onto the icing. (Source: vik/flickrcommons)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Food-filled bacteria. Sounds disgusting, right?

In a new study from Clemson University, researchers found seven common food practices that increase the spread of bacteria.

They say the five-second rule is bologna.

Researchers said bacteria latches onto food in a fraction of a second after hitting the ground. And depending on the surface, carpet versus tile or wood, can increase the amount of bacteria.

Blowing out candles on a cake transfers 14,000 times more bacteria onto the icing.

MORE HEATH ARTICLES

Double-dipping and sharing popcorn are also top offenders.

Restaurant menus also are breeding grounds for bacteria. Researchers said germs can live up to two days on plastic surfaces.

And before you order a lemon with your water, consider this: researchers said wet lemons pick up 100 percent of hand bacteria.

A popular game among college students and sports fans is now linked to higher levels of bacteria. Researchers found samples of salmonella, listeria, E. coli and staph on items linked to beer pong.

Bacteria was detected on the ping pong balls themselves, along with the table and inside the cup.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.