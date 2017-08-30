TRAFFIC ALERT: Watch out for cows on Natcher Pkwy

Drivers are being warned to be on the lookout for cows on the William Natcher Parkway.

According to dispatch, deputies are working to wrangle some cattle roaming in the area of mile marker 61, near the Daviess-Ohio County line.

Drivers are asked to slow down in the area until the cattle can be contained.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.