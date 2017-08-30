Flash Dads surprise McFerran Elementary students

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A flash mob made up of dads aimed to help motivate students at one elementary school.



A group of "Flash Dads" welcomed McFerran Elementary students as they arrived Wednesday morning.



More than 100 fathers, business men, pastors and other men volunteered to reinforce the need for role models inside and outside of the classroom.

The initiative began last school year. Each month JCPS and the Department of Equity and Poverty send a group of flash dads to a particular school, and it's always a surprise.



"We talk a lot about culture and a sense of belonging to a school," said Dr. Marty Pollio, JCPS Interim Superintendent. "There is a lot of research that shows that kids who feel a sense of belonging to a school are more successful. A little act like this as they enter the school on a school day can increase their sense of belonging and make them feel like they're part of a school community."



