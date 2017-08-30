Man accused of pointing rifle at children on school playground



LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A fight among children on the grounds of an elementary school led to the arrest of a man accused of pointing a rifle at them.

Devin Bartlett, 19, is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment and one count of possession of a gun on school property.

Louisville Metro police were called to the area of Watson Lane Elementary School around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a man pointing a rifle at children. Officers searched the area and eventually made contact with family members of Bartlett who called him and had him come back to the school.

After being read his rights, Bartlett told police he pointed the rifle at the children to stop them from fighting. Bartlett opened his trunk and showed police the rifle. He told officers that he had made a bad decision.

