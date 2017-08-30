West Brom secures Gibbs from Arsenal, Krychowiak from PSG

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) - West Bromwich Albion signed left back Kieran Gibbs from Arsenal on Wednesday and agreed to a season-long loan for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak.
Gibbs fell out of favor at Arsenal, ending a 13-year stay at his boyhood club, for whom he played more than 200 games.
He was behind Nacho Monreal and new signing Saed Kolasinac in the list of left backs at Arsenal and hadn't featured in any of the team's first three Premier League matches this season.
The 27-year-old Gibbs, who has played 10 times for England, signed a four-year deal at West Brom.
The central England club highlighted how Krychowiak has "abandoned the opportunity of playing Champions League football" this season by moving to West Brom. The 27-year-old Poland international is awaiting international clearance for the move.
The deadline for Premier League clubs to sign players is 2200 GMT Thursday before the transfer window closes until January.
Also Wednesday, Tottenham signed Argentina under-20 defender Juan Foyth on a five-year deal from Estudiantes, where he had established himself in the first team.
The 19-year-old Foyth will play under Tottenham's Argentine coach, Mauricio Pochettino, but will likely have to bide his time before getting into the side, with Spurs having many options at center back.
___
More AP Premier League coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Opening a new era in cancer care, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemiaMore >>
Opening a new era in cancer care, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemiaMore >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
A marijuana store on Main Street is causing a divide in the quirky tourist town of Talkeetna, AlaskaMore >>
A marijuana store on Main Street is causing a divide in the quirky tourist town of Talkeetna, AlaskaMore >>
NASA says it may soon have the capability to send astronauts to the International Space Station from U.S. soil for the first time since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011More >>
NASA says it may soon have the capability to send astronauts to the International Space Station from U.S. soil for the first time since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011More >>
The crippled city of Houston is anxiously watching dams and levees to see if they hold until the rain stopsMore >>
The crippled city of Houston is anxiously watching dams and levees to see if they hold until the rain stopsMore >>
The crippled city of Houston is anxiously watching dams and levees to see if they hold until the rain stopsMore >>
The crippled city of Houston is anxiously watching dams and levees to see if they hold until the rain stopsMore >>
The crippled city of Houston is anxiously watching dams and levees to see if they hold until the rain stopsMore >>
The crippled city of Houston is anxiously watching dams and levees to see if they hold until the rain stopsMore >>
A highly provocative missile test that flew over close U.S. ally Japan has shattered Trump administration hopes that North Korea was dialing down tensionsMore >>
A highly provocative missile test that flew over close U.S. ally Japan has shattered Trump administration hopes that North Korea was dialing down tensionsMore >>
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed that police Sgt. Steve Perez has died after he became trapped in his patrol car as he was driving to work.More >>
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed that police Sgt. Steve Perez has died after he became trapped in his patrol car as he was driving to work.More >>
President Donald Trump arrives in Texas to get briefed on recovery efforts after Harvey lashed the state's coast and flooded Houston.More >>
President Donald Trump arrives in Texas to get briefed on recovery efforts after Harvey lashed the state's coast and flooded Houston.More >>