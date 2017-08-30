The Latest: Thiem quickly moves on as US Open play resumes

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Dominic Thiem didn't need long to finish off his first-round victory once play resumed.

The No. 6 seed wrapped up a 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 rout of Australian Alex di Minaur, not long after they returned to the Grandstand.

Thiem had won the first two sets and the opening game of the third on Tuesday before their match was halted by rain.

10:03 a.m.

Time to play catch-up at the U.S. Open.

There were 87 singles matches scheduled for Wednesday after rain wiped out nearly all of the day's play on Tuesday. Maria Sharapova and Venus Williams were among the players set for second-round matches, while many others were still playing first-round matches that either didn't finish or couldn't even start Tuesday.

The weather shouldn't be a problem Wednesday, with sunny skies and nearly perfect conditions.

Sharapova will be back on the same Arthur Ashe Stadium court where she edged No. 2 seed Simona Halep on Monday night in her return to Grand Slam tennis. She faces Timea Babos of Hungary.

Williams, the No. 9 seed, plays Oceane Dodin of France at night.

Only nine matches were able to be completed Tuesday, including victories by top-ranked Rafael Nadal and five-time champion Roger Federer.

