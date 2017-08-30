The Latest: USTA officials praise Tiafoe's effort vs Federer

NEW YORK (AP) -
The Latest on the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year (all times local):
___
12:25 p.m.
U.S. Tennis Association officials are proud of Frances Tiafoe's effort against Roger Federer.
The 19-year-old Tiafoe pushed the five-time U.S. Open champion to five sets on Tuesday night before falling 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.
Federer served for the match at 5-3 in the fifth set, but Tiafoe fought off a match point and then broke the No. 3 seed's serve. Federer finally wrapped up the victory in the next game, but Martin Blackman, general manager of player development, said that showed how comfortable Tiafoe is on the big stage.
Blackman says that "you don't break Roger Federer 5-3 in the fifth unless you really believe that you can win that match, and that's something you can't teach."
___
11:30 a.m.
Dominic Thiem didn't need long to finish off his first-round victory once play resumed.
The No. 6 seed wrapped up a 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 rout of Australian Alex di Minaur, not long after they returned to the Grandstand.
Thiem had won the first two sets and the opening game of the third on Tuesday before their match was halted by rain.
___
10:03 a.m.
Time to play catch-up at the U.S. Open.
There were 87 singles matches scheduled for Wednesday after rain wiped out nearly all of the day's play on Tuesday. Maria Sharapova and Venus Williams were among the players set for second-round matches, while many others were still playing first-round matches that either didn't finish or couldn't even start Tuesday.
The weather shouldn't be a problem Wednesday, with sunny skies and nearly perfect conditions.
Sharapova will be back on the same Arthur Ashe Stadium court where she edged No. 2 seed Simona Halep on Monday night in her return to Grand Slam tennis. She faces Timea Babos of Hungary.
Williams, the No. 9 seed, plays Oceane Dodin of France at night.
Only nine matches were able to be completed Tuesday, including victories by top-ranked Rafael Nadal and five-time champion Roger Federer.
