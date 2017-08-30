Human chain saves man from Harvey's flood - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Human chain saves man from Harvey's flood

Bystanders form a human chain to save a man trapped in his truck. (Source: Maritza and Juan Castillo/CNN) Bystanders form a human chain to save a man trapped in his truck. (Source: Maritza and Juan Castillo/CNN)

HOUSTON (RNN/CNN) - A group of people form human chain to rescue a man trapped in truck, who was about to get washed away on I-10.

Those who reached his truck were able to pry open the door to get the man out.

Maritza Castillo said her husband Juan was one of about a dozen who helped.

The man was hospitalized and reunited with his son.

Tens of thousands of people are being rescued in Texas as floods continue to swamp Houston.

At least 20 people have died in Houston-area floods. The rainfall the Houston area has received has broken all-time records for a precipitation event, with some areas getting more than 40 inches in the past days, the National Weather Service said.

Tropical Storm Harvey made a second landfall near the Texas-Louisiana state line earlier Wednesday morning.

