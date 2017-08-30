Woman recovered from car in Ohio River identified

The body of a woman was found inside a car emergency crews pulled from the Ohio River Tuesday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman whose body was recovered from a car in the Ohio River has been identified.

Robin White, 39, was pronounced dead at 11:42 p.m. Tuesday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Rita Taylor.

Police were called to the Greenwood boat ramp at Riverview Park at 8 p.m. Tuesday and found the vehicle submerged in the river. Emergency crews were able to pull the car from the river around 11:30 p.m.

White’s cause of death is pending.

