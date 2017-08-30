WAVE 3 News Editorial - August 30, 2017: DIRECTV Update

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tomorrow at 11:59 p.m., local DIRECTV viewers may experience what millions of other subscribers across the country already have - losing access to their favorite news, weather, and programming.



We have been working hard to reach an agreement to keep WAVE 3 News on DIRECTV's lineup, but time is running out and they have refused to come to a fair agreement to continue carrying us.

It's unfortunate, but it has happened before.

Since 2015, DIRECTV has dropped local channels from their system 14 times, leaving millions of their customers in the dark. If it happens here, it means local DIRECTV viewers would miss our local news and other local programs, like WAVE Country with Dawne Gee, Listens Live! With John Ramsey, Inside the Cards with Kent Taylor and Louisville Coaches, Secrets of Louisville Chefs with Kevin Harned, and ACC football, including the Louisville Cards.



This matter is very important to us. YOU are very important to us. And we're committed to continue working to reach an agreement

without any interruption.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m., tomorrow, August 31. Please go to OurLocalCommitment.com for more information and learn how you can support keeping WAVE 3 News on the air.

And remember you always have choices: we are free over the air, at wave3.com, our free news and weather apps, on Roku, Amazon Fire, and YouTube TV, and also available through other local providers.

