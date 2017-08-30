Schools respond to call from Houston coach to help flood victims

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said the donated items will be sent to relief agencies assisting victims. (Source: WLEX)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Basketball coaches from WAVE Country and the nation are answering the call for help from a fellow coach in flood-ravaged Texas to help those who have lost everything.

Kelvin Sampson, head coach of at the University of Houston, called upon coaches to send to his office 20 t-shirts and 10 pairs of shoes. to those who couldn't space that many, Sampson asked them to send what they could.

At least two Kentucky college basketball programs - the University of Louisville and Eastern Kentucky University - have answered Sampson's call for help.

A tweet from Kenny Klein, UofL's Senior Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Sports Information Director for the men's basketball program, posted a photo of the Cardinals items being prepared for shipment to Houston.

Dan McHale, the EKU men's head coach, said his players were eager to help and called their response "awesome."

While Sampson's request to his fellow coaches asked the material donations, the major relief organizations assisting Texas flood victims have asked that people not send donations of items to the flooded areas. The simple reason is they have no large places to store them because those places are being used to house displaced residents. The best way to help is to make financial donations to a reputable charity.

Sampson said he and his staff will get the donations to charities in the affected areas.



