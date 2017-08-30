No charges for teacher accused of bringing loaded gun to NKY school

A Kenton County School District teacher accused of bringing a loaded gun to Turkey Foot Middle School will not be charged. (File)

A Kenton County School District teacher accused of bringing a loaded gun to Turkey Foot Middle School will not be charged.

No one was hurt during the incident, which took place earlier this month. The Kenton County Commonwealth attorney has decided not to file charges.

Sources said the female teacher had the gun, and it was stolen out of her purse by a juvenile. It's unclear if the juvenile was or is a student at the school.

The first day of class was Aug. 23, but some students were returning to the school to pick up schedules the day of the incident, Aug. 17.

The employee was placed on administrative leave after the incident.

