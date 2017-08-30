Ft. Campbell wants donated boots for fallen service member memorial

Ft. Campbell is asking for donated military boots to add to their fallen service member memorial. (Source: Fort Campbell ACS/ Facebook)

If you have military-style boots that are not being used, they could be part of a memorial to fallen service members.

Fort Campbell ACS Survivor Outreach Services (SOS) is in need of any kind of military boots to add to their display at the 101st Airborne Division Headquarters, which will be up from September 8-18.

Each boot is assigned to a fallen service member.

Boots can be dropped off in Fort Campbell at either 2601 Indiana Avenue or 001 Screaming Eagle Drive.

For other ways to donate and more information, contact 270-412-8457.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.