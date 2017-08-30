The Latest: Sharapova back on the court at US Open

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Maria Sharapova, of Russia, follows through in her match against Simona Halep of Romania during her match in the opening round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year (all times local):

___

4:32 p.m.

Maria Sharapova is back on the same court where she pulled off one of the biggest wins of the tournament two days earlier.

Sharapova is facing Timea Babos of Hungary in a second-round match that she advanced to with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory over No. 2 seed Simona Halep on Monday night.

Sharapova is sporting a different look from that night, when she was wearing a black dress under the lights. Her outfit Wednesday afternoon is a light shade of that dress.

The former U.S. Open champion is in her first Grand Slam tournament following a 15-month drug suspension.

___

2:42 p.m.

Nick Kyrgios couldn't overcome problems with his shoulder or countryman John Millman.

The No. 14 seed from Australia was ousted in the first round with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 loss on Wednesday.

They had traded sets when Kyrgios called for treatment early in the third, and a trainer came out and massaged his right shoulder Kyrgios continued on but his level of play dropped off severely before he left in frustration, smashing his racket to the court after the match and carrying the busted one with him as he exited.

Also in the third set, Kyrgios got into an argument with chair umpire Carlos Ramos after being warned for using bad language. Kyrgios pleaded that he hadn't said anything improper, but Ramos said a linesperson had reported to him. Said Ramos: "I cannot repeat what he said you said."

Kyrgios had arrived in New York with momentum, reaching the finals in Cincinnati and beating Rafael Nadal along the way.

___

12:55 p.m.

Evgeniya 1, Eugenie 0.

Russia's Evgeniya Rodina pulled away after a close first set to beat Canada's Eugenie Bouchard 7-6 (2), 6-1 in the first match completed on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

They had been scheduled to play on the Grandstand on Tuesday, but the match never started before play was suspended by rain. It was moved to the main stadium as officials try to fit in two days' worth of matches Wednesday.

Bouchard could only shake her head in the second set as she sprayed shots all over the court en route to 46 unforced errors in the first meeting between the players.

___

12:25 p.m.

U.S. Tennis Association officials are proud of Frances Tiafoe's effort against Roger Federer.

The 19-year-old Tiafoe pushed the five-time U.S. Open champion to five sets on Tuesday night before falling 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.

Federer served for the match at 5-3 in the fifth set, but Tiafoe fought off a match point and then broke the No. 3 seed's serve. Federer finally wrapped up the victory in the next game, but Martin Blackman, general manager of player development, said that showed how comfortable Tiafoe is on the big stage.

Blackman says that "you don't break Roger Federer 5-3 in the fifth unless you really believe that you can win that match, and that's something you can't teach."

___

11:30 a.m.

Dominic Thiem didn't need long to finish off his first-round victory once play resumed.

The No. 6 seed wrapped up a 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 rout of Australian Alex di Minaur, not long after they returned to the Grandstand.

Thiem had won the first two sets and the opening game of the third on Tuesday before their match was halted by rain.

___

10:03 a.m.

Time to play catch-up at the U.S. Open.

There were 87 singles matches scheduled for Wednesday after rain wiped out nearly all of the day's play on Tuesday. Maria Sharapova and Venus Williams were among the players set for second-round matches, while many others were still playing first-round matches that either didn't finish or couldn't even start Tuesday.

The weather shouldn't be a problem Wednesday, with sunny skies and nearly perfect conditions.

Sharapova will be back on the same Arthur Ashe Stadium court where she edged No. 2 seed Simona Halep on Monday night in her return to Grand Slam tennis. She faces Timea Babos of Hungary.

Williams, the No. 9 seed, plays Oceane Dodin of France at night.

Only nine matches were able to be completed Tuesday, including victories by top-ranked Rafael Nadal and five-time champion Roger Federer.

