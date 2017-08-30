Radcliff Police searching for suspects in connection to theft

RDP told WAVE 3 News that the search is in connection to a theft. (Source: RPD)

The photos were taken at the Walmart Supercenter in Radcliff. (Source: RPD)

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - The Radcliff Police Department has requested the public's help in locating two women in connection to a theft.

The department released several surveillance photos of the women to their Facebook page on Wednesday.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

RPD told WAVE 3 News that the photos were taken at the Walmart Supercenter at 1165 Walmart Way in Radcliff.

No further details about the incident or the suspects have been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call RPD at (270) 351-4470, in reference to case #2017-20743.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.