Clark County searching for sex offenders who failed to register

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A community in southern Indiana wants to make sure sex offenders are where they are supposed to be.

Convicted sex offenders are supposed to follow strict guidelines but some are refusing to do so. Clark County officials have started the search for people convicted of sex offenses who have failed to register.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office and the Clark County Prosecutor said there is no excuse for offenders to not do what they are supposed to. It's a public safety issue, and now they are going after convicted sex offenders who don't register.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said warrants have already been issued for several people.

"Just since yesterday (Tuesday), my office has filed five of these felony charges against separate offenders who have not registered as required by the law," Mull said.

Mull said last year they filed a total of 22 of these felony charges. This year, they are already up to that number and will pass it by the end of the day on Wednesday.

The problem is growing with an increasing number of convicted sex offenders.

"What I have found is as technology has evolved, you see more and more of these sex crimes occur that involve social media," Mull said. "This would not have been possible 15-20 years ago. We simply have more of them that are not complying with the laws requirements. We are going after them promptly with felony charges, arrest warrants, and incarceration."

Mull said often times offenders are transient, can't hold down a job, and have a difficult time finding a stable residence. For whatever reason, they choose not to report these moves to the Sheriff's Department as the law requires them to do.

"If a sex offender does not adhere by the standards to register, our sex offender registry officer will immediately follow up with the prosecutors office and ask for a warrant to be issued on them," Lt. Col. Scottie Maples of the Clark County Sheriff's Department said. "Once the warrant is issued the Clark County Sheriff's Office will aggressively try to find them."

